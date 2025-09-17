PM Modi's Financial Reforms And Inclusive Development Policies Script India Growth Story

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies of socio-economic transformation, financial reforms and inclusive development - anchored in the philosophy of 'Sarvodaya through Antyodaya' - have scripted the globally resonating India growth story, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

Wishing PM Modi on his 75th birthday, Puri said that at no stage in our history since 1947 has so much been achieved in the telescoped time of 11 years, as has been done under the farsighted and transformational guidance of PM Modi.

“Today, is the celebration of 75 years of a leader totally and completely devoted to Bharatmata, and his immensely profound journey from being a Pracharak to the nation's Pradhan Sevak,” the minister posted on X.

As India journeys towards becoming the world's third largest economy,“we resolutely and firmly continue towards being Viksit Bharat even as there is the fundamental transformation within, and in our relations, influence and impact around the world marked by steady and confident global ascendancy,” Puri highlighted.

PM Modi's firm unwavering leadership during moments like Operation Sindoor and compassionate devotion towards fellow citizens specially in the way he steered us clear during global crises has been inspirational, he further stated.

“There is a firm belief in our hearts that India is on the right and unwavering path, and that this unprecedented journey is being provided momentum by the vision and leadership of PM Modi,” Puri added.

Union Railways and Electronics and IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that PM Modi has given India a new direction, new inspiration and new energy.

“By following the path shown by you, India will prosper, become empowered, and fulfill the resolve of becoming a developed nation by 2047,” he posted on X.

The ministers prayed for PM Modi's long life and good health.