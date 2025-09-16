Asia Cup 2025: Rashid Khan Tops Wicket Charts, India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar Second
Abu Dhabi [UAE]: Afghanistan captain and premier spinner Rashid Khan dethroned India's 'Swing King' Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become the leading wicket-taker in the T20I Asia Cup. Rashid cemented his place at the summit of the wicket-taking chart in the tournament during Afghanistan's Asia Cup 2025 Group B clash against Bangladesh at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. It was usual business for Rashid, who maintained his clinical nature and returned with figures of 2/26 after bowling a full quota of four overs. The 26-year-old ball tweaker moved to the top with 14 wickets in 10 matches at 18.00, with best figures of 3/22. Bhuvneshwar slipped to second with 13 wickets in six appearances at 9.46, with best figures of 5/4.
Dangerous Rashid
Rashid has been a constant tormentor of Bangladesh batters and has enjoyed a fruitful outing, scalping 24 wickets in 12 matches, averaging 10.75 while striking at 11.5 with a remarkable economy of 5.60. Despite a spirited bowling display from Afghanistan, they failed to restrict Bangladesh before they soared to a competitive total. Bangladesh faced a quartet of Rashid, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Nabi and Allah Ghazanfar but managed to fare well in the first innings, which was a tale of two halves. Opening pair, Saif Hassan (30) and Tanzid Hasan (52), raised a 63-run opening stand, handing a solid foundation to Bangladesh before the former got dismissed. Captain Litton Das fumbled as the scoring rate slumped heavily. Despite being well-placed at 87/1 after 10 overs, Bangladesh couldn't capitalise in the second half of the innings and managed to post 154/5. Towhid Hridoy (26 off 20) got off to a composed start but failed to convert his performance into something of significance. Nurul Hasan chipped in with a handy 12* off 6 deliveries to propel Bangladesh past the 150-run mark.
