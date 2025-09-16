Baghdad Hosts Kuwait-Iraq Legal, Technical Cmte On Demarcating Maritime Borders
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait-Iraq legal and technical committee on maritime borders demarcation beyond marker No. 162 held its 11th meeting on Tuesday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
The two sides restressed the need of continued periodical meetings of the committee until demarcating the maritime borders beyond marker No. 162, in line with international law principles and the 1982 the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Deputy Prime Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired the Kuwaiti delegation to the meeting, while the Iraqi side was led by Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Bilateral Relations Ambassador Mohammad Hussein Bahar Al-Oloum. (end)
