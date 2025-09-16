Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QSE Index Closes Higher

QSE Index Closes Higher


2025-09-16 10:02:49
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Tuesday's trading higher by 21.61 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 11,121.58 points.

During the session, 244,522,572 shares, valued at QR 542,957,728.418, were traded in 25,733 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw share prices rise in 29 companies, decline in 21, while two others maintained their previous closing.

Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QR 666,008,469,095.799, compared to QR 663,855,967,349.730 in the previous session.

MENAFN16092025000063011010ID1110069106

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search