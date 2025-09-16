QSE Index Closes Higher
Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Tuesday's trading higher by 21.61 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 11,121.58 points.
During the session, 244,522,572 shares, valued at QR 542,957,728.418, were traded in 25,733 transactions across all sectors.
The session saw share prices rise in 29 companies, decline in 21, while two others maintained their previous closing.
Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QR 666,008,469,095.799, compared to QR 663,855,967,349.730 in the previous session.
