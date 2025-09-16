Delphine Farmer

I am an atmospheric and indoor chemist, interested in how humans are changing the air we breathe - and our impacts on climate, ecosystems, and human health. My research group uses both laboratory and field studies in our research. I am a recipient of the 2013 Arnold and Mabel Beckman Young Investigator Award and the 2022 AGU Ascent Award.

