Delphine Farmer
Professor of Chemistry,
Colorado State University
I am an atmospheric and indoor chemist, interested in how humans are changing the air we breathe - and our impacts on climate, ecosystems, and human health. My research group uses both laboratory and field studies in our research. I am a recipient of the 2013 Arnold and Mabel Beckman Young Investigator Award and the 2022 AGU Ascent Award.Experience
–present
Professor of Chemistry, Colorado State University
2006
University of California Berkeley, PhD / Chemistry
