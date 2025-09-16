Commure Ambient AI Embedded In MEDITECH Expanse Now, Unlocks Seamless Mobile Documentation For Clinicians
Commure's Ambient technology is designed to deliver real-time, AI-powered clinical documentation that fits naturally into the clinician's workflow within MEDITECH Expanse Now. By automatically and intelligently capturing and structuring patient-clinician conversations, the solution saves providers an average of 90 minutes per day, reducing cognitive overload and helping clinicians stay present with the patient.
“At Commure, we are working to transform healthcare organizations into the most advanced, intelligent, and human-centered systems,” said Ian Shakil, Chief Strategy Officer of Commure.“Integrating our Ambient AI technology directly within MEDITECH Expanse Now is a significant step forward in this mission. It allows us to extend our AI-driven capabilities to a broader base of clinicians, enabling them to truly focus on delivering high-quality patient care. We believe this collaboration will empower MEDITECH users to achieve greater efficiency and improve the overall patient experience.”
The integration utilizes gold-standard technology to securely exchange data and accurately upload the generated notes back into discrete sections in MEDITECH Expanse.
This Expanse Now integration is now part of Commure's comprehensive suite of ambient documentation solutions that address workforce shortages, inefficiencies, and administrative burdens. This suite keeps clinicians in workflow, supports customization and quality capture, and extends across a variety of care settings, including ambulatory environments and the emergency department. Built with Commure's revenue cycle expertise, the Ambient Suite enhances documentation quality by leveraging clinical and financial insight.
This Expanse Now embedded offering complements previously released ambient mobile and web application options that make use of deep bidirectional integration with MEDITECH Expanse.
About Commure
Commure delivers next-generation AI infrastructure for enterprise health systems, integrating ambient intelligence, agentic AI, and revenue cycle automation on a single platform. Its forward-deployed engineering teams work directly with clinicians and administrators to boost margins, reduce burden, and improve patient engagement. Commure integrates with over 60 EHRs and powers millions of encounters, hundreds of millions of interactions, and tens of billions of dollars in annual claims.
Learn more at .
About MEDITECH
MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations to expand their vision of what's possible with Expanse , the intelligent EHR platform you can trust. Expanse transforms care and ushers health systems of all sizes into the future with AI-infused solutions, personalized workflows, next-level interoperability, and predictive analytics - all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 29 countries and territories have chosen Expanse.
Contact Information
Dan Warner
Senior Vice President, General Manager
Commure
...
Rose McCarthy
Public Relations and Media Relations Manager
MEDITECH
...
