Levitate Media Unveils New“Video Asset Library” Offering With $3,000 Credit

Levitate Media announces the launch of its new Video Asset Library, a service that transforms a single video production into a full suite of reusable content.

- Liz ToweryALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where attention is short and marketing budgets are tighter than ever, Levitate Media is rolling out a smarter way to scale video content: the Video Asset Library-a custom-built collection of versatile, repurposed video assets designed to extend the reach and ROI of a single production.Rather than delivering just one polished video, Levitate's new approach arms marketers with an entire library of content optimized for multiple platforms and use cases. Clients can receive everything from short-form social edits and email-friendly GIFs to evergreen website banners, training clips, and high-impact visuals tailored to their brand and campaigns."To us, this shift is about delivering more value with less complexity," said Liz Towery, CEO of Levitate Media. "Marketers shouldn't have to go back to an agency every time they need a new version of the same message. We're making it easier and more cost-effective to fuel an entire year's worth of content from a single project."Potential Video Assets Include:- Optimized video cuts for LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and more- Branded GIFs for email and internal comms- Static and motion graphics for web, banners, or paid ads- Repurposed training or explainer clips for onboarding and sales enablementLaunch Offer:To celebrate the launch, Levitate is offering up to $3,000 in bonus credit toward any new asset library for companies starting a new video project. This offer is available for a limited time and applies to both new and returning clients."Video has evolved. So have we," added Liz. "We're here to make sure your content does more, without requiring more from you."About Levitate MediaLevitate Media is a leading B2B video production company that helps businesses bring their stories to life through strategic, high-impact video content. With over 15 years of experience and more than 10,000 videos produced, Levitate partners with companies across industries to create everything from explainer videos and customer testimonials to 2D/3D animation , live-action, and social media content. Known for its people-first approach, streamlined process, and unmatched flexibility, Levitate makes it easy for marketing teams to scale content and drive results without the agency overhead.Learn more at Levitate Media Website

