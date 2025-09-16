Bobby Deol Reveals Many Producers Never Paid His Dues Here's What He Said

Bobby Deol Shocking Revelation: Bobby Deol is currently busy promoting his upcoming drama series 'The Ba**ard of Bollywood'. The series will stream on Netflix from September 18. In a recent interview, Bobby shared the challenges he faced in Bollywood. He also talked about his father Dharmendra and revealed how a 'no' from him cost him so much that a director never worked with him again. Additionally, Bobby spoke about a habit of his for which he had to pay a price in the industry.

Lessons Bobby Deol Learned from His Family

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, when Bobby Deol was asked if he did anything in his childhood that he now regrets, he replied, "No, I haven't done anything like that. The thing is, I am the youngest in my family, so I was raised very protectively. I was always told to speak the truth. Don't lie." Bobby Deol further spoke about his habit of speaking the truth. He says,“I had this one problem that I couldn't lie, and maybe in those days, I said something to some people that was true, but they didn't like it. That's the problem in our industry, or any industry, that you can't speak your heart out to someone until they know you completely and you know them. That's just what happened, and nothing more.”

Did Bobby Deol Ever Say No to Producers?

When Bobby was asked if he had ever refused a film to a producer, he narrated a story about his father, Dharmendra. According to him, Dharmendra once said no to a legendary director who had delivered blockbuster films and with whom he himself was working frequently. When the director approached him for a big film, he refused for some reason. Even though Dharmendra politely declined, the director did not like it and never worked with him again. According to Bobby, this has never happened to him.

Producers Didn't Pay Bobby Deol's Dues

The 'Animal' star also mentioned during this time that he started working with the mindset that he wouldn't do many films. According to Bobby, "I have always done fewer films, and the problem was that there were many producers who didn't pay. They would promise, then ask to dub before the release, but never paid after the dubbing. But now, things have changed. Now, complete contracts are signed. Full deals are made, and quite scary contracts are drafted, which you get more scared reading." According to Bobby, leaving aside the money issue, he received a lot of love and respect from every producer he worked with." On the work front, Bobby Deol, who was last seen in a significant role in the Pawan Kalyan starrer Telugu film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', will next be seen in 'Bandar', 'Alpha', and 'Jana Nayagan'.