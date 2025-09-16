3 Reasons Bayley Shocked Fans With A Babyface Comeback On WWE RAW This Week

Bayley's RAW return as a babyface surprised fans. Here are three theories on WWE's possible plan.

Bayley showing up as a babyface on RAW may be part of something bigger. WWE could be laying the groundwork for a major heel turn by first showing her inner conflicts.

The Hugger's sudden switches between kind gestures and aggressive rants might serve as the setup for her eventual villainous transformation. This could help justify her actions when the full character change takes place.

Another reason behind her babyface appearance could be to mend fences with Lyra Valkyria. The tension between the two had grown since their earlier feud involving Becky Lynch.

By saving Lyra from Judgment Day, Bayley appeared to extend a gesture of goodwill. Valkyria's reaction, coming backstage to thank her afterward, suggests that this moment helped bridge the gap between them.

Despite rescuing Lyra, Bayley's behavior backstage told a different story. She quickly turned hostile, snapping at Valkyria for not knocking before entering the room. This side of her points to a character who remains conflicted, battling her own emotions.

The contrast between her actions in the ring and her backstage conduct highlights a deeper struggle, which WWE may continue to explore in future weeks.