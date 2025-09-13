PM Modi In Assam Today For Inauguration, Foundation Of ₹18,530 Cr Worth Projects. Full Itinerary And Agenda Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over ₹18,530 crore in Assam today, 14 September.

Prime Minister Modi will begin the day by laying the foundation stones of various projects at Darrang around 11 AM and addressing a public function.

In Darrang, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects. The projects include Darrang Medical College & Hospital and GNM School and BSc Nursing College, strengthening medical education and healthcare delivery in the region; Guwahati Ring Road Project that will enhance urban mobility, decongest traffic, and improve connectivity in and around the capital city; and Kuruwa–Narengi Bridge over River Brahmaputra, improving connectivity and promoting socio-economic development in the region.

Thereafter, he will inaugurate Assam Bio-ethanol Private Limited's Numaligarh Refinery Plant at Golaghat at around 1:45 PM. The project aims to promote clean energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

“This is an important step towards promoting clean energy. The foundation stone for the Polypropylene Plant at Numaligarh Refinery will also be laid. These works will boost the local economy and encourage job creation,” the prime minister said in a post on X on Saturday.

At 2:30 PM, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Polypropylene Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL). This plant will add significant value to Assam's petrochemical sector, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to the region's overall socioeconomic development.

Bhupen Hazarika's 100th birth Anniversary event

On Saturday, after concluding his visit to Manipur, his first since the 2023 ethnic violence, PM Modi headed to Guwahati, where he addressed the celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika 's 100th birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister expressed his wish for the waves of Bhupen's music to continue flowing everywhere, endlessly. Hailing Bhupen Hazarika as a great champion of India's unity and integrity, the Prime Minister stressed that the government is working to realise his dreams of a prosperous North-East.

"Bhupen Da (elder brother) was a great champion of India's unity and integrity. Decades ago, when the North East was a victim of neglect, the North East was left to burn in the fire of violence and separatism, Bhupen da kept giving voice to the unity of India even in those difficult times. He dreamt of a prosperous North East. He sang songs for the North East. He sang songs for Assam. Today, we are working day and night to realise his dreams for the North East," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also released the 'Commemorative Coin and Stamp' in honour of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika.

In West Bengal and Bihar on Monday

On 15 September, the Prime Minister will visit West Bengal and inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference-2025 in Kolkata, at around 9:30 AM.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will visit Bihar and inaugurate the new terminal building of Purnea airport at around 2:45 PM. He will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around ₹36,000 crore at Purnea and address the gathering on the occasion. He will also launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar , where elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

(With agency inputs)