Ukrainian Defense Minister Outlines Formula To End War: Army, Arms, Sanctions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote about this on Telegram following his participation in the annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting, Ukrinform reports.

“I had the opportunity to speak at the annual Yalta European Strategy meeting. Together with Canada's Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Chrystia Freeland and other distinguished guests, we discussed how to end this war. For that, we need a strong Ukrainian army, enough weapons, and powerful sanctions against the aggressor. We must create conditions that will force Putin to sit at the negotiating table,” Shmyhal stressed.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs the support of its partners and outlined clear priorities.

“Saving the lives of our soldiers. For this, we need more FPV drones, robotic systems, and artillery shells. Air defense. Not only air defense systems, but also interceptor drones. Long-range strikes. We must produce and scale up drones and long-range missiles,” Shmyhal stated.

Looking to the future, Shmyhal said Ukraine must ensure aggression cannot be repeated.

“We must create a so-called Kill Zone, which is now forming along the front line. These are drone lines covering 10, 15, or even 30 km of territory,” he explained.

He also highlighted defense innovations.

“We have funded startups in the innovation sector using a venture fund model. This gave a push to businesses, small companies, and groups of developers to create and implement innovations in Ukraine's defense industry,” Shmyhal noted.

In addition, Kyiv has opened an EU- and Ukraine-funded innovation center.“It develops new technologies, launches startups, and supports them with financing. We cooperate with many European countries, and President Zelensky's Build with Ukraine / Build in Ukraine initiative covers all key areas of collaboration. We are ready to share experience and technology, set up companies, and establish joint ventures across Europe and beyond. I invited foreign companies to join projects and invest in Ukrainian developments,” Shmyhal added.

He expressed gratitude to Chrystia Freeland, calling her a true friend of Ukraine for her steadfast support.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky also delivered a speech at the YES meeting on Friday.

Photo: Telegram / Denys Shmyhal