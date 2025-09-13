Saudi Arabia Decries Terrorist Attack On Pakistani Soldiers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted Pakistani soldiers in northwest Pakistan, which left several casualties.
In a press release on Saturday, the Ministry reiterated the Kingdom's firm stance against all forms of violence and terrorism.
The Ministry extended sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing the statement.
Earlier today, a Pakistani military statement said that at least 12 soldiers and 35 terrorists were killed in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the borders with Afghanistan. (end)
ash
In a press release on Saturday, the Ministry reiterated the Kingdom's firm stance against all forms of violence and terrorism.
The Ministry extended sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing the statement.
Earlier today, a Pakistani military statement said that at least 12 soldiers and 35 terrorists were killed in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the borders with Afghanistan. (end)
ash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment