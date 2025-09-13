Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia Decries Terrorist Attack On Pakistani Soldiers


2025-09-13 03:05:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted Pakistani soldiers in northwest Pakistan, which left several casualties.
In a press release on Saturday, the Ministry reiterated the Kingdom's firm stance against all forms of violence and terrorism.
The Ministry extended sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing the statement.
Earlier today, a Pakistani military statement said that at least 12 soldiers and 35 terrorists were killed in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the borders with Afghanistan. (end)
