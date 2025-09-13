Dubai: Man Gets Life Sentence For Running Delivery-Style Drug Distribution Network

Dubai's Court of First Instance has sentenced a 35-year-old Asian man, identified as A.M.G., to life imprisonment for running a delivery-style narcotics distribution network.

The verdict also ordered the confiscation of all seized drugs, imposed strict financial restrictions on the convict, and ruled that he be deported after serving his sentence.

The court banned the defendant from transferring or depositing funds, whether personally or through others, without prior approval from the UAE Central Bank in coordination with the Ministry of Interior.

According to case records, the case began when Dubai Police's General Department of Anti-Narcotics received reliable intelligence that A.M.G. was promoting crystal meth among drug users for money, while also consuming narcotics himself.

Surveillance showed that he frequented visited the Abu Hail area, prompting police to set up a sting operation. He was arrested in Abu Hail in possession of nine packets of crystal meth.

A subsequent search of his home led officers to a shoebox containing additional quantities of heroin, hashish, and crystal meth, along with a precision scale, scalpel, and other tools used for preparing and dividing drugs for distribution.

During questioning, A.M.G. admitted that he distributed the narcotics by placing them at different locations, photographing the drop-off points, and sending the coordinates to an accomplice in an Asian country.

He was paid Dh30 for each delivery point. A forensic laboratory report confirmed that the accused was a drug user and that the seized substances included heroin, hashish, and crystal meth.

Based on this evidence, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The Court of Appeal later upheld the ruling.