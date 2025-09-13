5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Southern Iran
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in southern Iran on Saturday evening. It struck at 16:37 UAE time, according to the National Seismic Network stations of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM)
The tremors occurred at a depth of 10 kms. It wasn't felt by the residents and had no effect in the UAE.
Another earthquake of 5.9 magnitude was recorded in Southern Iran om August 5. The NCM said the quake had a depth of 10km (6.21 miles) and was slightly felt by residents even in the northern part of the country. The quake, however, had no effect in the UAE.
Earlier on Saturday (September 13), a 7.4-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Kamchatka in Russia's Far East on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "hazardous" waves were possible along coasts within 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the quake's epicentre.
