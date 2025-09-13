Chinese Ultra-Wealth Migrates From Singapore Amid Tighter Controls - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) decoding="async" alt="" border="0" width="320" data-original-height="667" data-original-width="1000" src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/c/ca/China_Singapore_Locator.png" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='https://thearabianpost.com/assets/aparab-news-post.jpg?v3';" />

Singapore is witnessing a sharp decline in wealthy mainland Chinese individuals relocating to the city-state, driven by stricter financial regulation, tougher compliance requirements, and more burdensome permanent residence and family-office rules. The flow is shifting instead toward Hong Kong, Japan and the Middle East.

Applications from wealthy Chinese seeking family office status or residency in Singapore have dropped by about 50 per cent compared to 2022, according to legal advisers involved in vetting such clients. One lawyer noted that platforms offering cryptocurrency, tokenised equity or stablecoins must now obtain licensing even when serving clients outside Singapore, and approval will be rare. Minimum capital thresholds have been introduced, along with anti-money laundering, technology-risk and conduct obligations.

The Fujian money-laundering scandal of 2023 is widely cited as a turning point. Following that case, Singapore's financial institutions and regulators re-screened clients and intensified know-your-customer processes. Some family office applications have taken over a year to process; others have been rejected or delayed because of stricter background checks, including detailed disclosures about dependents and family relationships that many find invasive.

Hong Kong has responded by making entry and residency procedures easier. Earlier this year, its Capital Investment Entrant Scheme was reformed so that applicants need only six months of asset holding instead of two years, and family-held wealth or investments via family companies are now accepted. Dubai and Japan are similarly pulling ahead with more streamlined family office incentives.

Henley & Partners projects that only 1,600 millionaires will move to Singapore in 2025, less than half the number projected in the previous year. Meanwhile, many Chinese family offices already based in Singapore are relocating their operations back to Hong Kong or setting up in the Middle East or Japan.

Regulation focusing on crypto activity has been particularly discouraging. New rules require licensing for platforms offering crypto or tokenised financial products even to clients outside Singapore; approvals are expected to be rare and compliance burdens steep. Some crypto firms have already departed because of the regulatory regime.

