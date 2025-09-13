SC Decision On Monday On Pleas Seeking Stay On Waqf Amendment Act
On May 22, a Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai and Justice A.G. Masih heard the petitioners' and the Centre's views over three hearings before reserving its order.
The validity of the contentious Act, which came into effect on April 5 with the Presidential assent, has been challenged by, among others, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP Mohammad Jawed.
The petitioners moved the apex court, contending that the amendment amounted to discrimination against Muslims. Appearing for the petitioners' side, senior advocate Kapil Sibal called the amended Waqf Act "unconstitutional" and "arbitrary". Sibal objected particularly to the clause that provides for suspension of the Waqf status of a property during an ongoing investigation.
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan argued that no external officer or authority has the right to declare what is or isn't essential to a religion. "Waqf is not just a legal entity, but a spiritual and social institution deeply woven into the lives of Muslims," said Dhavan, citing past Supreme Court judgments.
Earlier, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the second-highest law officer of the Centre, argued that the concept of Waqf is not essentially a religious practice. SG Mehta said that Waqf boards administering such properties were engaged in secular and administrative functions.
The new law amended the Waqf Act, 1995, to address the regulation of Waqf properties, that is, religious endowments or properties dedicated exclusively for religious or charitable purposes under Islamic law.
On April 17, a Bench headed by then CJI Sanjiv Khanna decided not to order a stay on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, after the Centre assured the apex court that certain provisions would not be implemented for the time being.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment