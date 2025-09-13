Divyanka Tripathi Shares Adorable Dance Reel In A 'Circus' Outfit
Divyanka teamed up her adorable look with brown retro heels. The actress was seen dancing to the hit viral song 'Megham Karigena' from the movie Thiru featuring Dhanush and Nithya Menen.
The actress captioned the cute video,“Cirque du Soleil hasn't called yet, but I'm keeping the costume ready. #CircusWali” Recently, Divyanka Tripathi joined the viral wave and shared a video of herself dancing to the viral song“Thumak Thumak”. Divyanka often is seen dancing to various viral songs and always keeps her fans updated with the fun insights of her daily professional and personal happenings.
Divyanka also had shared a post featuring multiple pictures of hers. She captioned it as, 'They say,“When God gives you a lemon, you make lemonade...” And when you have too many pictures to decide from, make a trending reel! Reeled the trend Thumak Thumak". For the uninitiated, Divyanka Tripathi was seen as Doctor Ishita Bhalla in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that shot her to fame. Tripathi ruled the roost as Ishita for a good 6 years before the show went off air in 2019. Her character portrayal of Doctor Ishita was loved by many who, even after the show going off air, still remember her for her character portrayal.
She essayed the role of a woman who cannot conceive, but as destiny would have it, she gets married to a divorcee with a daughter. Her bond with her onscreen daughter, Ruhi, was adored by fans. The actress was last seen in the web series The Magic of Shiri, which also featured Jaaved Jaafri, Namit Das and Darshan Jariwala in important roles.
