Jordanian-Tunisian Committee On Industrial Cities Wraps Up Meeting

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 13 (Petra) – The Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC) and the Tunisian Industrial Real Estate Agency on Thursday concluded the fifth meeting of the Joint Technical Committee on the Development of industrial cities, in the presence of Tunisian Ambassador, Mufida Al-Zribi.The two sides agreed on strategic cooperation and industrial integration, development of smart and sustainable industrial estates, joint promotion and investment attraction, human capacity development, and strengthening the legal and institutional framework for cooperation, governance, and joint coordination, according to a specific timetable, JIEC said in a statement.JIEC Director General Omar Juwaid said the two sides held a series of meetings and the company organized visits to the Tunisian side for a first-hand look at industrial investment in Jordan with the aim of improving the investment climate and developing industrial estates within a shared strategic vision, and to exchange expertise between the two sides.For his part, Director General of the Tunisian Industrial Real Estate Agency, Kais Mejri, said the fifth Joint Technical Committee meeting is "a qualitative leap" in bilateral cooperation, and it reflects a shared willingness to consolidate a sustainable strategic partnership. The agency's delegation, during its field visits, learned about best practices in industrial cities and industrial sector management, added.He said it was agreed that Tunisia will host the sixth meeting next year.The Tunisian team has visited the Jordanian Businessmen Association and the Chambers of Industry in Amman, Irbid, and Zarqa, as well as Al-Hassan Industrial Estate, Salt Industrial City, and Zarqa Industrial Estate, which is expected to open early next year.