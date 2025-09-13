Kenya's Beatrice Chebet Wins World 10,000M Gold

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Tokyo: Kenya's Beatrice Chebet won the women's 10,000 metres title at the world championships on Saturday in a first step towards her tilt at a rarely-achieved distance double.

Chebet, the world record holder in both the 5,000m and 10,000m, clocked a winning time of 30min 37.61sec for the first track gold of the championships in Tokyo.

Italy's Nadia Battocletti claimed silver in a national record of 30:38.23, while Ethiopia's defending champion Gudaf Tsegay took bronze in 30:39.65.