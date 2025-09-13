Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kenya's Beatrice Chebet Wins World 10,000M Gold

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet Wins World 10,000M Gold


2025-09-13 10:02:37
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tokyo: Kenya's Beatrice Chebet won the women's 10,000 metres title at the world championships on Saturday in a first step towards her tilt at a rarely-achieved distance double.

Chebet, the world record holder in both the 5,000m and 10,000m, clocked a winning time of 30min 37.61sec for the first track gold of the championships in Tokyo.

Italy's Nadia Battocletti claimed silver in a national record of 30:38.23, while Ethiopia's defending champion Gudaf Tsegay took bronze in 30:39.65.

MENAFN13092025000063011010ID1110056825

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search