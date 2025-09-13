Azerbaijan's Economic Council Discusses Karabakh And East Zangezur Revamping Shots (PHOTO)
Detailed discussions of the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov also included forecast projects of the state budget and consolidated budget for 2026 and indicators of the consolidated budget for the next three years, development trends of the world economy, main assumptions used in budget forecasts, current economic situation and updated macroeconomic forecasts for 2025-2029, main goals, directions and targets of budget policy in 2026-2029, areas where the medium-term expenditure framework and the results-based budgeting mechanism are applied, target indicators for the parameters of the budget rule, current situation in the field of macroeconomic and financial stability, policy directions and other issues.
The meeting heard reports from the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, the Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev, the Chairman of the Central Bank Taleh Kazimov, and the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev.
Besides, discussions were held by the members of the Economic Council on the presented agenda.
At the end of the meeting, taking into account the opinions and proposals of the council members, relevant instructions were given to the relevant bodies to submit all documents and information included in the 2026 budget envelope to the Cabinet of Ministers for submission to the President of Azerbaijan.
