When Sunil Dutt Spoke About His Conservative Mother, Possible Apprehension To His Marriage With Nargis
A recently resurfaced video of an episode of 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai' hosted by Farooq Sheikh, shows him talking about how he proposed to Nargis.
He said,“I had a Fiat, I told her that I will drop her in Marine Drive. She said, 'yes' casually and she agreed. I drove the car and when I took a turn, I said that, 'I want to tell you something'. She told me, 'Yes, tell me Birju'. She used to call me Birju. I said, 'I want to marry you'. This were the words which I openly told her. She became quiet. The car was moving and I was driving and I did not dare to speak as she didn't say yes or no. I dropped her off at Marine Drive and I decided that if she does not say yes then I will go to my village and take up farming”.
He further mentioned,“I thought that I would be humiliated. One night I came home and my sister was laughing. She said, 'Congratulations'. I asked her, 'Congratulations for what?'. She said, 'You did not tell me'”.
Sunil was perplexed, and asked his sister what he didn't tell her. His sister said that Nargis has accepted his proposal.
He went on,“My sister told me that Nargis has asked me to speak to my mother about the marriage. My mother is the most conservative lady. I told my mother that if she allows then I will marry Nargis”.
“She said that I have not made your life but you have made it on your own. I know that you will not make any mistakes in life and that is how the entire thing started”, he added.
Sunil Dutt and Nargis tied the knot on March 11, 1958, in an intimate wedding ceremony, followed by a wedding reception with their close friends from the industry in attendance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment