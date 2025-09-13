Grape And Wine Festival Kicks Off In Azerbaijan's Shamakhi (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Grape and Wine Festival has officially opened in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi city, Trend reports.

Organized by the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, the Abgora restaurant and the“Nasimi Gardens” complex, the two-day event is held in Meysari village at the grounds of“Shirvan Wines” LLC.

The festival aims to promote domestic grape and wine production, boost export potential, and highlight the rich history of viticulture in Azerbaijan, as well as the efforts made in this field. This year's program includes educational and entertainment activities focused on grape production, winemaking, and the country's tourism opportunities.

Various wine brands are participating in the festival, with local and foreign producers showcasing a wide range of products. Guests are offered wine tastings, the chance to purchase their preferred varieties at factory prices, participate in master classes, and listen to engaging stories from wine houses.

Alongside tastings and exhibitions, a concert program will also be presented. The festival will run until evening hours on both days.