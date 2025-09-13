Saudi Construction Giant Eyes Tanzania's Booming Infrastructure Market

Mabani Holding CEO Eng. Faris Mudathir

ALGIERS, Sept 13 (NNN-DAILYNEWS) - Mabani Holding Group , a Saudi-based construction and real estate company, has set its sights on Tanzania as its next major investment destination, citing the country's fast-growing demand for modern infrastructure and housing.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) in Algiers, Mabani Holding CEO Eng. Faris Mudathir said the company is already backed by the Saudi Exim Bank and the Saudi Fund for Development, institutions that are keen to finance large-scale projects across Africa.

“We are interested in working in Tanzania,” Mudathir said.“The ports need rehabilitation, and there is high demand for infrastructure and buildings. We see Tanzania as a promising area for the future and we want to be part of that growth.”

Mabani, which has operated in the construction and building materials sector since 1996, specializes in turnkey projects-from design to delivery-covering residential, commercial and industrial developments. The company has built a strong portfolio in Saudi Arabia, including work on the kingdom's mega-projects such as Neom, the Red Sea and Qiddiya, giving it experience in delivering large developments on tight deadlines.

Mudathir said that experience is now being adapted for Africa.“In Saudi Arabia we completed a G+5 building of about 3,000 square meters in just 90 days. We plan to transfer this technology and management expertise to African markets,” he explained.

While Mabani has not yet broken ground in Tanzania, the company has started operations in Johannesburg, South Africa, where it is finalizing a 150 million US dollars residential project of 2,700 units, part of a planned 1 billion US dollars, 10-year pipeline.

Mudathir said the group is looking for both government and private-sector partnerships in Tanzania, emphasizing the need for local partners with strong ties to the market and government.“No one can do everything alone. We need partners who understand the local market and can align with our vision,” he said.

He added that Mabani's approach focuses on affordable housing and sustainable construction.“We keep profit margins low to deliver projects that change people's lives,” Mudathir noted.

Mabani plans to start with a medium- or large-scale project to“kick off the work” and then build a pipeline of projects in Tanzania.“If there is demand, we should start first,” Mudathir said, adding that the goal is a long-term presence that will strengthen economic ties between Saudi Arabia and Tanzania. - NNN-DAILYNEWS