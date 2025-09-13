Crypto Market Gains Momentum Amid Inflows And Policy Shifts
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Market data from exchange reports and TradingView charts reveal a steady uptick in cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours ending September 13, 2025, morning.
Traders capitalized on spot Bitcoin ETF inflows of 550 million dollars, marking four straight positive days. Ethereum ETFs added 200 million dollars, fueling a 1.5 percent rise in total market cap to 4.12 trillion dollars.
Bitcoin held firm at 115,793.80 dollars, up 0.38 percent with 705.55 million dollars in volume. Ethereum surged 3.57 percent to 4,711.86 dollars on 1.53 billion dollars traded.
XRP advanced 1.9 percent to 3.1172 dollars amid 89.98 million dollars volume. Solana rose 1.87 percent to 242.85 dollars with 210.79 million dollars flowing through.
Litecoin showed stability around 118.56 dollars, aligning with altcoin trends at 2 to 3 percent weekly gains.
Several altcoins delivered standout moves. BSW jumped 66.05 percent to 0.03570 dollars on 9.2 million dollars volume after DeFi liquidity boosts.
VOXEL soared 47.49 percent to 0.08510 dollars with 3.61 million dollars traded, tied to gaming sector hype.
DOGE climbed 8.15 percent to 0.2830 dollars on 91.19 million dollars volume from ETF speculation.
PEPE gained 13.36 percent to 0.00001213 dollars amid retail frenzy. IMX rose 13.03 percent to 0.6680 dollars in gaming token strength.
Crypto Market Gains Momentum Amid Inflows and Policy Shifts
NXPC increased 13.74 percent to 0.7825 dollars. XCN advanced 11.38 percent to 0.01247 dollars. FROGGIE rose 4.79 percent to 0.07299 dollars.
Losses hit others hard. ART dropped 14.57 percent to 0.02104 dollars on 2.1 million dollars volume from NFT pullbacks.
TRADOOR fell 15.23 percent to 1.873 dollars with 56.64 million dollars traded after listing corrections.
HOLO declined 10.33 percent to 0.4099 dollars on DeFi rotations. MYX decreased 7.71 percent to 14.25 dollars amid profit-taking.
BOOST fell 12.94 percent to 0.09333 dollars. PINGPONG dropped 7.35 percent to 0.04900 dollars.
NAORIS decreased 6.5 percent to 0.08069 dollars. HYPE declined 3.1 percent to 55.02 dollars. WLD fell 4.13 percent to 1.6408 dollars.
Fundamentals drove the action as U.S. inflation cooled to 2.9 percent CPI, raising odds for a 25 basis point Federal Reserve rate cut next week.
Global money supply grew 9 percent annualized, weakening the dollar and lifting risk assets.
Institutions accumulated 65,000 Bitcoin, boosting on-chain activity to 1.25 million Ethereum transactions daily.
Technicals on Bitcoin charts signal bullish setups. The 4-hour view shows price consolidating between 113,000 and 120,000 dollars support and resistance.
Simple moving averages at 50 and 200 periods converge upward, while exponential moving averages confirm the trend.
Relative Strength Index hovers at 65, nearing overbought but sustaining momentum.
The 1-day chart reveals an uptrend from 85,000 dollars lows, breaking 112,000 resistance. MACD displays positive crossover with 12 and 26-period EMAs.
Bollinger Bands expand around the 20-period SMA, indicating rising volatility. Volume spikes validate breakouts, and Fibonacci retracement places support at 61.8 percent level near 107,000 dollars.
The yellow Global Liquidity Index NDQ trends upward to 65.93, reflecting increased market depth and trade opportunities.
This mercantile edge favors long positions if 117,500 dollars resistance breaks, targeting 120,000 to 130,000 dollars.
Traders eye altcoin rotations for profits, but quarter-end stresses may add chops.
Traders capitalized on spot Bitcoin ETF inflows of 550 million dollars, marking four straight positive days. Ethereum ETFs added 200 million dollars, fueling a 1.5 percent rise in total market cap to 4.12 trillion dollars.
Bitcoin held firm at 115,793.80 dollars, up 0.38 percent with 705.55 million dollars in volume. Ethereum surged 3.57 percent to 4,711.86 dollars on 1.53 billion dollars traded.
XRP advanced 1.9 percent to 3.1172 dollars amid 89.98 million dollars volume. Solana rose 1.87 percent to 242.85 dollars with 210.79 million dollars flowing through.
Litecoin showed stability around 118.56 dollars, aligning with altcoin trends at 2 to 3 percent weekly gains.
Several altcoins delivered standout moves. BSW jumped 66.05 percent to 0.03570 dollars on 9.2 million dollars volume after DeFi liquidity boosts.
VOXEL soared 47.49 percent to 0.08510 dollars with 3.61 million dollars traded, tied to gaming sector hype.
DOGE climbed 8.15 percent to 0.2830 dollars on 91.19 million dollars volume from ETF speculation.
PEPE gained 13.36 percent to 0.00001213 dollars amid retail frenzy. IMX rose 13.03 percent to 0.6680 dollars in gaming token strength.
Crypto Market Gains Momentum Amid Inflows and Policy Shifts
NXPC increased 13.74 percent to 0.7825 dollars. XCN advanced 11.38 percent to 0.01247 dollars. FROGGIE rose 4.79 percent to 0.07299 dollars.
Losses hit others hard. ART dropped 14.57 percent to 0.02104 dollars on 2.1 million dollars volume from NFT pullbacks.
TRADOOR fell 15.23 percent to 1.873 dollars with 56.64 million dollars traded after listing corrections.
HOLO declined 10.33 percent to 0.4099 dollars on DeFi rotations. MYX decreased 7.71 percent to 14.25 dollars amid profit-taking.
BOOST fell 12.94 percent to 0.09333 dollars. PINGPONG dropped 7.35 percent to 0.04900 dollars.
NAORIS decreased 6.5 percent to 0.08069 dollars. HYPE declined 3.1 percent to 55.02 dollars. WLD fell 4.13 percent to 1.6408 dollars.
Fundamentals drove the action as U.S. inflation cooled to 2.9 percent CPI, raising odds for a 25 basis point Federal Reserve rate cut next week.
Global money supply grew 9 percent annualized, weakening the dollar and lifting risk assets.
Institutions accumulated 65,000 Bitcoin, boosting on-chain activity to 1.25 million Ethereum transactions daily.
Technicals on Bitcoin charts signal bullish setups. The 4-hour view shows price consolidating between 113,000 and 120,000 dollars support and resistance.
Simple moving averages at 50 and 200 periods converge upward, while exponential moving averages confirm the trend.
Relative Strength Index hovers at 65, nearing overbought but sustaining momentum.
The 1-day chart reveals an uptrend from 85,000 dollars lows, breaking 112,000 resistance. MACD displays positive crossover with 12 and 26-period EMAs.
Bollinger Bands expand around the 20-period SMA, indicating rising volatility. Volume spikes validate breakouts, and Fibonacci retracement places support at 61.8 percent level near 107,000 dollars.
The yellow Global Liquidity Index NDQ trends upward to 65.93, reflecting increased market depth and trade opportunities.
This mercantile edge favors long positions if 117,500 dollars resistance breaks, targeting 120,000 to 130,000 dollars.
Traders eye altcoin rotations for profits, but quarter-end stresses may add chops.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment