U.S. Expanding Co-Op With Georgia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan Along Middle Corridor
The delegation was organized in partnership with the U.S. Commercial Service, the American-Georgian Business Council (AGBC), the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC), and the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan. During the visit, the delegation traveled to Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.
The embassy noted that the participants explored prospects for strengthening cooperation between the United States and Georgia in critical infrastructure, digital trade, new technologies, transport, and logistics. Georgian Minister of Economy Mariam Kvrivishvili also took part in the meeting.
“This delegation highlights the commitment of the United States to developing economic partnerships and enhancing regional connectivity,” the statement noted.
The Middle Corridor is a trade and transport route linking Asia with Europe, serving as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors. It begins in China, passes through Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe, providing a shorter land-based connection between East Asia and Europe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment