Ukrainian Speaker Meets With UK Parliamentary Delegation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Verkhovna Rad reported the meeting.

“The head of Ukraine's Parliament thanked his colleagues for their substantial military, political, and sanctions support, and discussed next steps in bilateral cooperation,” the statement said.

Stefanchuk noted that relations between Ukraine and the United Kingdom are now“closer than ever,” and that the 100-year partnership agreement signed earlier this year laid the foundation for long-term joint projects.

A key topic of discussion was the framework for a just and lasting peace.

“Such peace is only possible on the basis of the UN Charter and respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the speaker emphasized.

The parties also addressed the issue of returning Ukrainian children who were illegally deported by Russia from temporarily occupied territories. Their return, Stefanchuk stressed, is a shared humanitarian priority and a matter of justice.

He acknowledged the UK's contribution to sanctions pressure on Russia, particularly regarding the“shadow fleet,” and welcomed the initiative to freeze the aggressor state's assets with the aim of redirecting them toward Ukraine's recovery.

In recognition of his personal contribution to supporting Ukraine, Stefanchuk awarded Alex Sobel the Order of Merit.

“The United Kingdom stands with Ukraine in its most important moments. Together, we defend freedom,” the Speaker concluded.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper met in Kyiv to discuss cooperation in defense manufacturing and strengthening sanctions against Russia.

Photo credit: gov