Scania Central Asia To Invest In Minting Heavy Trucks And Tractor Units For Uzbekistan


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 13. The Agency for Foreign Investment Attraction under the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan has signed a cooperation agreement with Scania Central Asia, a subsidiary of the Swedish industrial corporation Scania AB operating in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Under the agreement, the investor plans to implement a project for the production of heavy trucks and tractor units. The parties also agreed to cooperate on preparing project and technical documentation, attracting qualified specialists, and holding meetings and negotiations with representatives of government bodies and the private sector to ensure the effective implementation of the project.

Founded in 1891 in Södertälje, Sweden, Scania AB is a leading global manufacturer of transport solutions. It is part of the TRATON Group under the Volkswagen Group and operates production facilities in China, South Africa, Kazakhstan, and Georgia.

