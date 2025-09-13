Scania Central Asia To Invest In Minting Heavy Trucks And Tractor Units For Uzbekistan
Under the agreement, the investor plans to implement a project for the production of heavy trucks and tractor units. The parties also agreed to cooperate on preparing project and technical documentation, attracting qualified specialists, and holding meetings and negotiations with representatives of government bodies and the private sector to ensure the effective implementation of the project.
Founded in 1891 in Södertälje, Sweden, Scania AB is a leading global manufacturer of transport solutions. It is part of the TRATON Group under the Volkswagen Group and operates production facilities in China, South Africa, Kazakhstan, and Georgia.
