Shmyhal And Kellogg Discuss Potential Delivery Of Patriot Systems To Ukraine
“I was pleased to meet in Kyiv with U.S. Presidential Envoy General Keith Kellogg,” Shmyhal wrote.
The Defense Minister expressed gratitude for the strong support the United States continues to provide to Ukraine.
Shmyhal emphasized that he had briefed General Kellogg on the outcomes of this week's Ramstein meeting, during which Ukraine received strong signals of continued support.
The two sides discussed the possibility of Ukraine's Defense Forces receiving additional Patriot systems and ammunition.
“We briefed the delegation on battlefield situation and shared details of Russia's provocation against Poland. Through such actions, Russia is testing NATO's resolve, and the allies' response must be both coordinated and decisive,” Shmyhal stated.
The Defense Minister also called for increased sanctions pressure on Russia.
He thanked the United States for its support and expressed appreciation to General Kellogg for his personal efforts toward achieving a just and lasting peace.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg is currently on a working visit to Kyiv.
Photo: Shmyhal / Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment