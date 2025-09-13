Ukrainian Forces Liberate Filiia Village In Dnipropetrovsk Region
“Filiia in the Dnipropetrovsk region has been retaken from the enemy. The occupiers entered the village and raised their rag [flag – ed.]. Two assault groups from the 425th Skelia Regiment stormed in, threw grenades at the invaders, opened fire, took prisoners, and brought in neighboring units who will now control the settlement,” Bielskyi said.Read also: Situation in Kupiansk under AFU control, General Staff reports
As previously reported by Ukrinform, 80 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops.
Photo: Unsplash
