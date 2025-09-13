Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Liberate Filiia Village In Dnipropetrovsk Region

2025-09-13 03:07:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksii Bielskyi, spokesperson for the Dnipro operational and strategic group of troops, announced this during a televised broadcast, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Filiia in the Dnipropetrovsk region has been retaken from the enemy. The occupiers entered the village and raised their rag [flag – ed.]. Two assault groups from the 425th Skelia Regiment stormed in, threw grenades at the invaders, opened fire, took prisoners, and brought in neighboring units who will now control the settlement,” Bielskyi said.

Read also: Situation in Kupiansk under AFU control, General Staff reports

As previously reported by Ukrinform, 80 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops.

Photo: Unsplash

