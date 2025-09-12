Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF): Building Value Through Nevada's Walker Lane


2025-09-12 11:02:58
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
  • Four-property portfolio in Nevada's Walker Lane anchored by the Santa Fe Mine project with over 2 million ounces of gold equivalent resources
  • Past production at Santa Fe included 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver from open pit, heap-leach operations between 1988 and 1995
  • Development strategy leverages existing infrastructure and favorable jurisdiction to advance toward target production in 2027

A New Era for U.S. Gold Development

Gold's role as a financial haven has grown as global markets navigate persistent inflation, geopolitical instability, and central bank accumulation. Prices remain elevated, but the supply side tells a different story: U.S. production has been in long-term decline, creating urgency for new domestic projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. For investors, this environment places exploration and development companies in the spotlight, particularly those with sizable resources in stable regions.

Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) embodies this trend through its strategic portfolio in Nevada's Walker Lane, a district long recognized for prolific gold production and supportive infrastructure. With its flagship Santa Fe Mine project and three additional properties, Lahontan is positioning itself to be part...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGCXF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/LGCXF

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks
Los Angeles, CA
RocksAndStocks
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN

MENAFN12092025000224011066ID1110055819

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search