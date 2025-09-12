Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF): Building Value Through Nevada's Walker Lane
-
Four-property portfolio in Nevada's Walker Lane anchored by the Santa Fe Mine project with over 2 million ounces of gold equivalent resources
Past production at Santa Fe included 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver from open pit, heap-leach operations between 1988 and 1995
Development strategy leverages existing infrastructure and favorable jurisdiction to advance toward target production in 2027
A New Era for U.S. Gold Development
Gold's role as a financial haven has grown as global markets navigate persistent inflation, geopolitical instability, and central bank accumulation. Prices remain elevated, but the supply side tells a different story: U.S. production has been in long-term decline, creating urgency for new domestic projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. For investors, this environment places exploration and development companies in the spotlight, particularly those with sizable resources in stable regions.
Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) embodies this trend through its strategic portfolio in Nevada's Walker Lane, a district long recognized for prolific gold production and supportive infrastructure. With its flagship Santa Fe Mine project and three additional properties, Lahontan is positioning itself to be part...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGCXF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/LGCXF
About Rocks & Stocks
Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
Rocks & Stocks
Los Angeles, CA
RocksAndStocks
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment