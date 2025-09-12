Amir Receives Phone Call From Ethiopian Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Friday from the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of HE Ethiopia Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali.

During the call, HE the Ethiopian Prime Minister affirmed his solidarity with the State of Qatar and his deep concern over the Israeli attack that targeted Qatar, stressing that it is a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security of the State of Qatar and the countries of the region.

He hailed the role of HH the Amir and the State of Qatar in resolving conflicts and mediating efforts around the world.

HE the Ethiopian Prime Minister also offered his condolences to HH the Amir for the martyrs who were killed in the treacherous attack.

For his part, HH the Amir affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security and territorial integrity, and to maintain its sovereignty in the face of the treacherous Israeli attack.

HH the Amir expressed his gratitude to HE the Ethiopian Prime Minister for his sincere feelings and his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.