Efforts Underway To Predict Cloudbursts: Minister

Jammu- Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday highlighted the challenges in accurately forecasting earthquakes and cloudbursts, and said efforts are underway to study the factors that trigger cloudbursts in order to provide early warnings.

“There is no precise forecasting capability for earthquakes and cloudbursts yet, but we are studying the contributing factors. Typically, when humidity and heat accumulate in a specific area, it can become explosive, triggering cloudbursts. If we can identify these factors, we can at least issue possible early warnings,” Singh told reporters at a Vartalap programme organised by PIB.

He added that initiatives such as the Himalayan Ecology Mission have been launched to better understand these phenomena.

On improving weather forecasting in the Union Territory, Dr Singh said plans are underway to establish a full-fledged IMD regional centre in Jammu, along with four additional weather radars.

Speaking on lithium exploration in Reasi district, he said the process will be restarted after a poor response during the initial tendering stage.“Once exploration is carried out, we will know the actual quantity of lithium present. Several specialised companies exist in the country, but none participated initially. We will restart the process,” he said.