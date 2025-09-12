Orion Distribution, Powered By Warner Music Group's ADA, Expands Global Reach For Independent Artists

MENAFN - GetNews)



The new partnership combines ADA's global distribution with Orion's playlist ecosystem to empower independent musicians worldwide.

Amsterdam - September 12, 2025 - In a bold move that signals a new era for independent artists, Orion Distribution - part of the Orion Music Network , which also includes Orion Promotion - is proud to announce a sales and distribution agreement with ADA, the independent services division of Warner Music Group (WMG), home to global stars like Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, David Guetta, and Burna Boy.

Orion Distribution is proud to count on ADA Warner Music Group as its partner of choice - setting a new benchmark for the region's music industry and opening doors for artists that work with Orion Distribution.

Benefits of the Partnership



Access to global major-label distribution Grassroots playlist discovery

“What we've built at Orion is something truly unique. Our world-class distribution and promotion infrastructure, together with our dynamic ecosystem of independent playlist curators, bridges discovery and delivery like never before. It's a powerful blend of global reach and grassroots connection - giving artists the tools to scale, the visibility to grow, and the power to move forward with control and opportunity. This partnership marks the start of an exciting new chapter, not just for Orion, but for the future of independent artists and their music.” said Sherman Smith, Director & Co-Founder, Orion Distribution

A Breakthrough for Artists

Major Distribution

Artists that work with Orion Distribution will have access to ADA's global delivery network - the same trusted infrastructure used by world-renowned labels and their artists.

Powerful Playlist Discovery with Orion Promotion

Through Orion Promotion's proprietary curator panel - one of the largest and most engaged independent curator ecosystems - artists gain exposure to real listeners across Spotify.

End-to-End Support, One Seamless Platform

From release strategy to playlist traction, Orion combines tech, relationships, and campaign guidance in one streamlined experience.

Artist-First, Always

Transparent terms, full creative control, real-time insights, and a passionate team that champions artist independence at every level.

A New Standard for Independent Music

This partnership places Orion at the forefront of the global independent music movement - combining the muscle of a major label with the soul of a curator-driven community.

Whether you're:



An emerging artist ready to break through An independent label looking to scale with impact

Orion is now the ultimate bridge between independence and global influence offering global reach, curated discovery, and real momentum - shaping the future of independent music.