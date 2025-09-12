Uses Of Prestressed Steel Strands Industry Trends And Best Practices

(MENAFN- GetNews) This article introduces the key models, material properties, and application areas of Tangshan Fushunde's prestressed concrete steel wire. As the "invisible skeleton" of modern construction and bridge engineering, prestressed concrete steel wire's performance and selection are directly related to the safety and durability of major infrastructure. Prestressed concrete steel strand is made from high-carbon SWRH82B steel wire. It undergoes continuous drawing and twisting with a high area reduction ratio and stabilization treatment. It boasts high tensile strength, low relaxation, stable elastic modulus, stress relief, and a strong bond with concrete. It complies with standards such as ASTM A416, BS 5896, and GB/T5224. It is primarily used in highways, bridges, water conservancy projects, and for anchoring and lifting tension members. I. Core Models and Implementation Standards National Standard: GB/T 5223 is the Chinese production standard. International and foreign standards include European prEN 10138, British BS 5896, Australian AS/NZS 4672, and Japanese JIS G3536. This demonstrates that Tangshan Fushunde's products are fully aligned with international standards and are capable of competing in high-standard global competition. II. Key Performance and Commonly Used ModelsThe core performance indicator of prestressing steel wire is its nominal tensile strength, which directly determines its load-bearing capacity. Tangshan Fushunde's prestressing steel wire strength models mainly include: 1470 MPa, 1570 MPa 1670 MPa, 1770 MPa 1860 MPa (currently one of the most widely used models) Prestressed concrete steel strand

CategoryDiameter (mm)Tensile Strength (MPa)Key Technical IndicatorsApplicable Standards Prestressed Steel Strand 15.2 1860 Elongation ≥ 3.5%, Relaxation ≤ 2.5% (1000h) GB/T 5224, ASTM A416, BS 5896, EN 10138, JIS G3536 Prestressed Steel Strand 12.7 1860 Elongation ≥ 3.5%, Relaxation ≤ 2.5% (1000h) GB/T 5224, ASTM A416, JIS G3536 Prestressed Steel Strand 15.7 1770 Elongation ≥ 3.5%, Relaxation ≤ 2.5% (1000h) GB/T 5224, BS 5896, EN 10138 Prestressed Steel Strand 15.7 1860 Elongation ≥ 3.5%, Relaxation ≤ 2.5% (1000h) GB/T 5224, ASTM A416, BS 5896, EN 10138

Uses of Prestressed Steel Strand

1. Reinforcing Concrete Beams and Slabs

Prestressed steel strands are commonly used to reinforce concrete beams and slabs to improve their load-bearing capacity and seismic resistance. Prestressed steel strands generate compressive stress in concrete beams and slabs through tension, reducing cracking and deformation, and improving the strength and stability of the concrete.

2. Guiding Concrete Structures

Prestressed steel strands can also be used to guide concrete structures.

3. Reinforcing Concrete Bridge Piers and Bridge Deck

Prestressed steel strands are also widely used in bridge engineering. For example, adding prestressed steel strands to concrete piers and bridge decks can effectively improve the load-bearing capacity and durability of bridges, thereby ensuring their safety and reliability.

4. Reinforcing Concrete Foundations

Prestressed steel strands can also be used to reinforce concrete foundations. In some cases, concrete foundations may deform and crack due to environmental factors or other uncontrollable factors. Adding prestressed steel strands can reduce deformation and cracking in the foundation, thereby improving its load-bearing capacity and stability.

