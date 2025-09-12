Connor Newell, The Automotive Creator, Is Redefining Digital Storytelling

Connor Newell, born on June 8, 1996, in Maui, Hawaii, has emerged as a standout name in the world of digital storytelling, luxury branding, and automotive media. An American national and graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where he earned his bachelor's degree, Newell has successfully transitioned from his island roots to the fast-paced creative industries of Miami, Florida.

Known to global audiences under his digital moniker @conviticus, Connor Newell has built a career as an automotive creator, content strategist, and brand collaborator whose innovative approach seamlessly fuses creativity with analytics. His distinctive style has earned him recognition from some of the world's most prestigious automotive and lifestyle brands.

Building a Digital Legacy

Newell's career centers on content strategy, social growth, and brand collaboration, with a keen eye for platform-specific storytelling that resonates with diverse audiences. His media output consistently balances striking visuals with measurable results, proving that digital creativity can both inspire and convert.

From crafting high-performance automotive campaigns to curating lifestyle narratives, Newell specializes in luxury and premium market sectors. His work includes photography, video, and branded content that not only showcase products but also highlight the experiences and emotions behind them.

Connor Newell's portfolio includes collaborations with some of the most renowned names in the automotive industry, where he has:



Directed creative strategy and multi-platform rollouts, highlighting the brand's elite super-sports lineup with bold storytelling.

Led video production, photography, and social media management for major vehicle launches and luxury lifestyle content.

Produced high-level visuals emphasizing bespoke craftsmanship and brand heritage.

Delivered Instagram-focused campaigns showcasing performance and tradition with contemporary flair. Designed integrated visual and social campaigns for exclusive events and new-model reveals.

These collaborations have solidified Newell's reputation as a trusted creative strategist capable of amplifying luxury brands in competitive digital spaces.

A Style That Resonates

Newell's work reflects a unique blend of artistry and data-driven precision. His ability to conceptualize, produce, and distribute content ensures brands not only gain visibility but also foster authentic engagement. Whether orchestrating a campaign rollout or crafting a viral visual, Connor focuses on creating memorable experiences that drive community and conversation.

Career Achievements

Connor's professional highlights include:



Growing multiple brand accounts to significant engagement benchmarks through organic strategies.

Producing viral automotive and lifestyle visuals that consistently exceeded industry performance standards. Consulting on hybrid digital/experiential campaigns that connected in-person activations with cohesive online storytelling.

These achievements demonstrate his ability to move fluidly between creative production and strategic execution.

Availability and Media Presence

Currently based in Miami, Florida, Connor Newell is open to brand collaborations, media features, and speaking opportunities on social media strategy, creative production, and the evolving creator economy.

He maintains a strong cross-platform presence where audiences can connect with his work and vision:



Instagram: @conviticus

TikTok: @conviticus

YouTube: @conviticus Facebook: @conviticus

About Connor Newell

Born in Maui, Hawaii, and educated at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Connor Newell combines his Hawaiian upbringing with an international creative perspective. His journey from island life to the luxury markets of Miami reflects his adaptability, ambition, and ability to craft global narratives from local experiences.

As an automotive creator and strategist, Newell continues to push boundaries in digital storytelling, bridging creativity and performance for brands and audiences alike.