BRAF + NSCLC Pipeline Landscape Report 2025: Novel Therapies, Market Outlook, And Clinical Advances

DelveInsight's, "BRAF-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (BRAF + NSCLC) Pipeline Insight, 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in BRAF-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline landscape.

In June 2025, Pierre Fabre Medicament conducted a phase 2, multicenter, single-arm study with a safety lead-in to investigate the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of encorafenib 450 mg once daily (QD) in combination with binimetinib 45 mg twice daily (BID) (Combo450) in adult Chinese participants with metastatic unresectable stage IV BRAF V600E mutant NSCLC, who are BRAF- and MEK-inhibitor treatment-naïve and are either previously untreated or have had one line of prior therapy in metastatic setting.

DelveInsight's BRAF + NSCLC Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for BRAF + NSCLC treatment.

The leading BRAF + NSCLC Companies such as Pierre Fabre Medicament, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kinnate Biopharma, Revolution Medicines, Inc., Black Diamond Therapeutics, and others. Promising BRAF+NSCLC Therapies such as HLX208+HLX10, VS-6766, GSK1120212, Docetaxel, Dabrafenib, Trametinib, encorafenib, binimetinib, MPDL3280A, Vemurafenib, Alectinib and others.

BRAF + NSCLC Overview

BRAF mutated lung cancer is a rare form of NSCLC. BRAF mutations have been reported in about 4% of non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC). They are most common in adenocarcinoma non-small cell lung cancer. BRAF V600E mutations specifically occur in about 1-2% of non-small cell lung cancer patients. Most patients with BRAF V600E tend to have a smoking history.

BRAF-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Drugs

Encorafenib/Binimetinib: Pierre Fabre Medicament

BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) is a BRAF kinase inhibitor, indicated in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAFV600 mutation. The combination is currently investigated in Metastatic BRAFV600-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Phase II trial with completion expected in March 2025. This combination is indicated and being tested for several other indications.

XP-102: Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

XP-102 is a second generation potent and selective pan-RAF inhibitor uniquely binding to the DFG-out conformation, whereas marketed BRAF inhibitors occupy the DFG-in conformation. XP-102 holds potential as an innovative therapy against B-RAF V600 mutated solid tumors including CRC and non-small cell lung cancer and hairy cell leukemia . The drug is currently being investigated for several tumor including non-small cell lung cancer in Phase I/II which is expected to be completed by December 2024.

BRAF + NSCLC Companies

Pierre Fabre Medicament, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kinnate Biopharma, Revolution Medicines, Inc., Black Diamond Therapeutics , and others.

BRAF-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

BRAF + NSCLC Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

