BRAF + NSCLC Pipeline Landscape Report 2025: Novel Therapies, Market Outlook, And Clinical Advances
DelveInsight's, “BRAF-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (BRAF + NSCLC) Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in BRAF-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the BRAF + NSCLC Pipeline Report
In June 2025, Pierre Fabre Medicament conducted a phase 2, multicenter, single-arm study with a safety lead-in to investigate the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of encorafenib 450 mg once daily (QD) in combination with binimetinib 45 mg twice daily (BID) (Combo450) in adult Chinese participants with metastatic unresectable stage IV BRAF V600E mutant NSCLC, who are BRAF- and MEK-inhibitor treatment-naïve and are either previously untreated or have had one line of prior therapy in metastatic setting.
DelveInsight's BRAF + NSCLC Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for BRAF + NSCLC treatment.
The leading BRAF + NSCLC Companies such as Pierre Fabre Medicament, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kinnate Biopharma, Revolution Medicines, Inc., Black Diamond Therapeutics , and others.
Promising BRAF+NSCLC Therapies such as HLX208+HLX10, VS-6766, GSK1120212, Docetaxel, Dabrafenib, Trametinib, encorafenib, binimetinib, MPDL3280A, Vemurafenib, Alectinib and others.
The BRAF + NSCLC Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The BRAF + NSCLC Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the BRAF + NSCLC.
BRAF + NSCLC Overview
BRAF mutated lung cancer is a rare form of NSCLC. BRAF mutations have been reported in about 4% of non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC). They are most common in adenocarcinoma non-small cell lung cancer. BRAF V600E mutations specifically occur in about 1-2% of non-small cell lung cancer patients. Most patients with BRAF V600E tend to have a smoking history.
BRAF-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Drugs
Encorafenib/Binimetinib: Pierre Fabre Medicament
BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) is a BRAF kinase inhibitor, indicated in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAFV600 mutation. The combination is currently investigated in Metastatic BRAFV600-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Phase II trial with completion expected in March 2025. This combination is indicated and being tested for several other indications.
XP-102: Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
XP-102 is a second generation potent and selective pan-RAF inhibitor uniquely binding to the DFG-out conformation, whereas marketed BRAF inhibitors occupy the DFG-in conformation. XP-102 holds potential as an innovative therapy against B-RAF V600 mutated solid tumors including CRC and non-small cell lung cancer and hairy cell leukemia . The drug is currently being investigated for several tumor including non-small cell lung cancer in Phase I/II which is expected to be completed by December 2024.
BRAF + NSCLC Companies
Pierre Fabre Medicament, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kinnate Biopharma, Revolution Medicines, Inc., Black Diamond Therapeutics , and others.
The BRAF + NSCLC Pipeline report provides insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of BRAF + NSCLC with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for BRAF + NSCLC Treatment.
BRAF + NSCLC Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
BRAF + NSCLC Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the BRAF + NSCLC market.
BRAF-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Intra-articular
Intraocular
Intrathecal
Intravenous
Ophthalmic
Oral
Parenteral
Subcutaneous
Topical
Transdermal
BRAF + NSCLC Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Oligonucleotide
Peptide
Small molecule
Scope of the BRAF + NSCLC Pipeline Report
Coverage- Global
BRAF + NSCLC Companies- Pierre Fabre Medicament, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kinnate Biopharma, Revolution Medicines, Inc., Black Diamond Therapeutics , and others.
BRAF+NSCLC Therapies- HLX208+HLX10, VS-6766, GSK1120212, Docetaxel, Dabrafenib, Trametinib, encorafenib, binimetinib, MPDL3280A, Vemurafenib, Alectinib and others.
BRAF + NSCLC Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
BRAF + NSCLC Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of ContentsIntroduction Executive Summary BRAF-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment BRAF-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer– DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Mid Stage Products (Phase II) Encorafenib/Binimetinib: Pierre Fabre Medicament Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase I/II) XP-102: Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I) Drug Name: Company Name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products Drug Name: Company Name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Inactive Products BRAF-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Companies BRAF-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Products BRAF-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer- Unmet Needs BRAF-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer- Market Drivers and Barriers BRAF-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion BRAF-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Analyst Views BRAF-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Companies Appendix
