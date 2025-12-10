Secugen Introduces The Unitytm 20 USB-S Plus All-In-One Fingerprint System With Upgraded Template Capacity

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - SecuGen Corporation, a world-leading provider of advanced optical fingerprint recognition technology, today announced the launch of the Unity 20 USB-S Plus, a high-capacity, all-in-one fingerprint recognition system designed to meet demanding biometric deployments across kiosks, ATMs, point-of-sale systems, industrial PCs, VDI/thin clients, and more.



Image caption: Unity 20 USB-S Plus with storage for up to 20k fingerprint templates.

As an expanded-capacity version of the recently released Unity 20 USB-S, which supports up to 200 fingerprint templates, the new Unity 20 USB-S Plus dramatically increases storage capacity - supporting up to 20,000 fingerprint templates. This leap in capacity enables large-scale, high-volume applications without reliance on external template databases.

The Unity 20 USB-S Plus integrates SecuGen's flagship U20-ASFX-US module featuring the same rugged, high-quality U20-A optical sensor used in previous models. This all-in-one system captures, processes, matches, and stores fingerprint templates on-device - eliminating the need for an external PC. Its built-in processor and on-board storage handle enrollment, template extraction, 1:1 verification, and high-speed 1:N identification using SecuGen's proprietary SecuSearchTM algorithm.

Communication with host equipment is via Serial-over-USB, and the system ships with a Fingerprint Management System (FMS) listener application. Developers and integrators can leverage the same FMS protocol used across SecuGen's SDA and Unity product lines for seamless integration. For OEMs and system integrators looking for customization, the U20-ASFX-US sensor module and a Unity Developer Kit are available.

Like all SecuGen U20-based products, the Unity 20 USB-S Plus is FBI-certified for Mobile ID FAP 20, compliant with the PIV-071006 standard, and meets the image quality and interoperability requirements for PIV/FIPS 201 use.

KEY FEATURES:



Rugged, high image-quality fingerprint sensor with FBI certification and compliance with FIPS 201 / PIV / Mobile ID FAP 20 standards.

Patented SEIR-based optical sensor + Smart CaptureTM - reliable fingerprint capture even for dry, moist, scarred, or aged fingers, or under challenging environmental conditions (e.g. bright sunlight).

Auto-OnTM finger detection for seamless, intuitive user experience.

Built-in processor board with Linux-based OS - runs template enrollment, extraction, matching, and storage directly on-device.

Massive template storage - up to 20,000 templates - enabling large-scale biometric deployments without external template database.

High-speed matching: supports both 1:1 verification and 1:N identification using SecuSearchTM engine.

Serial-over-USB interface - easy to integrate with Windows, Linux, Android, and other platforms. Out-of-the-box Fingerprint Management System (FMS) and full compatibility with SecuGen's existing SDKs and peripheral ecosystem.

“We designed the Unity 20 USB-S Plus to meet the needs of large-scale, real-world deployments where storing on-device templates, fast identification, and rugged reliability are critical,” said Dan Riley, SecuGen's Vice President of Engineering.“With support for 20,000 templates and onboard matching, the Unity 20 USB-S Plus further strengthens SecuGen's position as a go-to provider of high-quality, developer-friendly fingerprint solutions.”

Won Lee, SecuGen's CEO, added,“We are continually working on products and tools to assist our developer partners. This upgraded Unity 20 USB-S Plus is just the latest product in that regard. We remain focused and committed to building the best portfolio of products with the features needed by development organizations in the industry.”

The Unity 20 USB-S Plus is immediately available for resellers, system integrators, and authorized SecuGen partners worldwide. For more information, or to request a developer kit, please visit or contact your SecuGen sales representative.

About SecuGen Corporation

SecuGen Corporation is a leading provider of fingerprint recognition technology for physical and information security. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in California, USA, SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint sensors, OEM components, development kits, biometric software, and ready-to-use PC peripherals. SecuGen products are trusted worldwide across industries including financial services, government, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and more. Known for durability, accuracy, and affordability, SecuGen is committed to continuous innovation, rigorous quality standards (ISO 9001:2015 certified), and robust developer support.

News Source: SecuGen Corporation