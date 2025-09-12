New Building Codes Mandate Mechanical Ventilation-Ervs Are The Best Path Forward

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Green Builder Media announces webinar with Editor-in-Chief Matt Power on why Energy Recovery Ventilators are now essential.

Lake City, Colo., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tighter building envelopes and evolving health science have ended the“open crack” era of home ventilation. With the 2021 International Residential Code requiring mechanical ventilation aligned with ASHRAE 62.2, Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERVs) are emerging as the most complete, energy-smart solution for continuous fresh air, balanced pressure, and superior indoor air quality.

To help builders, remodelers, raters, and manufacturers navigate these changes, Green Builder Media will host an hour-long webinar led by Editor-in-Chief Matt Power on September 18 . The session will unpack when and why to choose ERVs vs. HRVs, how to meet code with balanced ventilation, and how to address real-world challenges like wildfire smoke, range-hood imbalances, and high bedroom CO2.

“Older codes assumed leaky walls would handle makeup air. That world is gone,” Power says.“Today's homes need controlled, balanced, and efficient ventilation. ERVs let you bring in fresh air year-round while recovering heating and cooling energy, reducing utility costs, and boosting health and comfort.”

ERVs are code compliant and outdoor smoke ready, plus they meet IRC 2021 and ASHRAE 62.2 with balanced, measured fresh air and are retrofit friendly.

ERV vs. HRV: how each works, and which to specify by climate and occupancy.

Meeting air changes per hour (ACH) targets without over-ventilating.

Managing pressure balance with kitchens and baths (why“just run the bath fan” fails).

Spec and install tips for performance, filtration, and homeowner satisfaction. Cost, maintenance, and homeowner education that drive adoption.

Webinar Details & Registration: New Codes Mandate Mechanical Ventilation-Why ERVs Are Your Best Option

Date: September 18 (registrants will receive time and access details)

Presenter: Matt Power, Editor-in-Chief, Green Builder Media



