Mbody AI And Check-Cap Enter Into Definitive Merger Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Merger to Create Combined Company Focused on Embodied AI for the Autonomous Workforce

ISFIYA, ISRAEL, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBody AI (“MBody AI”) and Check-Cap Ltd. (“Check-Cap” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CHEK) today announced that they have entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the“Merger”). If the Merger is approved by Check-Cap shareholders, it will create a combined company focused on embodied AI for the autonomous workforce. Check-Cap's legacy business will continue its research and development activities as part of the combined company.

MBody AI is a market-leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) company redefining the future of work through embodied AI. Morgan Stanley recently forecasted the embodied-AI market to reach $40 Trillion by 2050 and contribute more than $16 Trillion in additional value to global equity markets. MBody AI is engineering the“brains of autonomy,” a proprietary AI stack that powers intelligent systems capable of learning, adapting, and optimizing in real time. From its initial focus in hospitality, MBody AI is positioned to expand across warehousing, office management, and healthcare-verticals representing trillions of dollars in addressable labor spend, and is strategically placed to scale rapidly into global markets.

David Lontini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Interim CEO of Check-Cap, commented:“We are excited to enter into a definitive merger agreement with MBody AI”. It has been a long road for Check-Cap since announcing a review of strategic alternatives back in 2023. We believe we have found the right revenue-generating merger partner that will allow us to enter into a high-growth industry while continuing to focus on our legacy business.”

John Fowler, CEO of MBody AI continued:“The proposed merger with Check-Cap is expected to be a transformative step forward in delivering value to our shareholders. MBody AI is a market leader in embodied AI in hospitality, and this merger will give us a platform to pursue many opportunities to execute our mission of simplifying embodied AI adoption to revolutionize industries as a public company and capture for our shareholders the once-in-a-generation shift in how we do work.”

The combined company will be renamed“MBody AI Ltd.” The combined company will continue to hold Check-Cap's legacy assets, consisting primarily of patents and proprietary medical equipment. MBody AI and Check-Cap have also agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to secure a financing in a private placement on terms reasonably acceptable to each of the parties.

Following the closing of the Merger, current MBody AI equityholders will own 90% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, and current Check-Cap equityholders will own 10% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

The Merger is also expected to complement and create potential synergies with Check-Cap's Ghost Kitchen franchise rights in New Jersey. The Company expects the combined company to leverage shared technology, operational resources, and market relationships that will enable it to capitalize on the Ghost Kitchen franchise rights.

The Merger has been approved by the board of directors of both Check-Cap and MBody AI. The Merger is subject to the approval of Check-Cap shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on October 17, 2025. If the Merger is approved at the meeting, the previously entered into business combination agreement with Apollo Technology Capital Corporation (formerly known as Nobul AI Corp.) (“Apollo”) will be terminated by the mutual consent of the parties so long as Check-Cap continues to be open to future integration with Apollo.

Nasdaq Letter

As previously disclosed, the Company received a letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department on September 3, 2025, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires the Company to maintain a minimum of $2,500,000 in stockholders' equity. The letter further stated that the Company has 45 calendar days, or by October 20, 2025, to submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to the deficiency identified in the letter. If the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) accepts such plan, it may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the date of the letter for the Company to evidence compliance. The Company is working diligently to submit the plan promptly and take the necessary steps to regain compliance as soon as practicable. The proposed Merger and the related financing are also expected to enhance the Company's capital position and provide a pathway to regain compliance following closing of the Merger, subject to Nasdaq's review and confirmation.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies of Check-Cap and/or MBody AI regarding the future including, without limitation, statements regarding MBody AI's technology and the proposed Merger. The words“anticipate,”“believe,” continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“strive,”“would,”“aim,”“target,”“commit,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward looking. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Check-Cap assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.

Contact

MacKenzie Partners

...