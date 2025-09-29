403
France, Germany, Poland Commend Moldova’s Peaceful Election Process
(MENAFN) France, Germany, and Poland jointly commended Moldova on Monday for holding democratic elections despite facing significant interference from Russia.
"We congratulate the people of the Republic of Moldova for their commitment to democracy at a pivotal crossroads,” said French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in a joint statement.
The leaders specifically applauded Moldova’s peaceful election process, despite Russia's extensive efforts, including disinformation campaigns and vote-buying tactics. "We commend the Moldovan society and authorities for the peaceful conduct of the election, despite unprecedented interference by Russia, including with vote-buying schemes and disinformation," they emphasized.
“These hybrid attempts have sought to undermine the country's democratic institutions and its EU path. However, despite various forms of manipulative interference to destabilize the country, Moldovan voters have shown once again that they will not allow their future in peace and freedom to be taken away from them,” the statement added.
The trio of leaders reiterated their strong backing for Moldova’s European Union membership aspirations, promising sustained political and economic support throughout the process. “We are committed to continue supporting Moldova’s democratic development, reforms and economic growth, as well as strengthening Moldova’s resilience, in particular on its path towards the European Union. The EU and Moldova share a common future,” they concluded.
Preliminary election results released by Moldova’s Central Election Commission on Monday indicated that President Maia Sandu's pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) secured 50% of the vote. Holding a parliamentary majority since 2021, the PAS is poised to gain around 55 seats in Moldova’s 101-seat legislature. The pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc, led by former President Igor Dodon, earned 24% of the vote, while the Alternative Bloc, headed by Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban, received 7%.
