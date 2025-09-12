Armada Hoffler Announces Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.421875 per share on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on October 15, 2025, to stockholders of record on October 1, 2025.
About Armada Hoffler
Armada Hoffler is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit ArmadaHoffler .
Contact:
Chelsea Forrest
Armada Hoffler
VP of Corp. Comms. and Investor Relations
Email: ...
Phone: (757) 366-4000
