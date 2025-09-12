NATO Launches“Eastern Sentry” To Bolster Posture Along Eastern Flank

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)On Friday, NATO secretary general Mark Rutte and Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Alexus G. Grynkewich held a joint press conference to outline NATO's response to the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones two days earlier. Rutte announced the launch of“Eastern Sentry,” a military activity aimed to bolster NATO's posture along the eastern flank.

Commencing in the coming days, Eastern Sentry will involve a range of Allied assets and feature both traditional capabilities and novel technologies, including elements designed to address challenges associated with drones.“Eastern Sentry will add flexibility and strength to our posture,” said the secretary general.

He thanked General Grynkewich for his responsive leadership both in the context of the incursions on 10 September and in guiding the design of this new activity, as well as Admiral Pierre Vandier, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, for his role in promoting innovative solutions to new challenges, including those posed by the use of drones.

At a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Wednesday (10 September 2025), Allies discussed the situation in light of Poland's request for Article 4 consultations. Rutte noted that while this was the largest concentration of violations of NATO airspace,“what happened on Wednesday was not an isolated incident. Russia's recklessness in the air along our eastern flank is increasing in frequency.”

The secretary general highlighted that NATO's core task to deter aggression and defend every Ally underlines the importance of safeguarding the eastern flank.

“This is why we have forward land forces deployed in eight countries, with contributions from every Ally supporting these contingents, and plans in place to scale up our presence if and when required,” he said. He added that Allies across Europe and North America work together every day on strengthening air defences and protecting critical undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.

