Lapidus International Publishing Launches With Poetry Anthology Celebrating Marginalised Voices

MENAFN - Pressat) Lapidus International is proud to announce the launch of Lapidus Publishing, a new imprint dedicated to uplifting underrepresented voices through writing for wellbeing. Its inaugural project, Flight, is a vibrant poetry anthology that brings together powerful work from writers affiliated with three Bristol-based organisations: Misfits Theatre Company (led by people with learning disabilities), Diverse UK (supporting autistic adults), and Bristol Drugs Project's Lyrically Lifted (working with individuals impacted by drug and alcohol use).

Flight is the first in a series of publications funded by Plumb Lines, a legacy gift made to Lapidus International in memory of poet and disability rights advocate Katrina Plumb. The project supports writing for wellbeing initiatives that give voice to those who are often unheard in mainstream literature and publishing.

Its aim is to showcase what is possible when creativity and inclusivity come together, and signals the start of a wider effort by Lapidus Publishing to provide platforms for poetry, essays, and hybrid works that reflect the full range of human experience.

The anthology will be launched at Creative Bridges 2025 , Lapidus International's biennial online conference, taking place on 13–14 September 2025. The conference gathers writers, researchers, and practitioners to explore the therapeutic and transformational power of words. To mark the occasion and honour the voices within the book, free digital copies will be made available to festival attendees.

“We're thrilled to share this powerful collection with the world,” says Regina Beach, Editor of the Plumb Lines Project.“The writers in Flight have created deeply moving work that reflects resilience, identity, and hope. Our goal is to elevate stories that deserve to be heard, and this is only the beginning.”

For interview requests, digital press kits, or review copies, please get in touch using the contact information below.

About Lapidus International and Plumb Lines

Lapidus International is a UK-based organisation that champions writing for wellbeing across therapeutic, educational, and creative settings. Plumb Lines is a legacy-funded project managed by Lapidus, designed to support writing initiatives that engage underrepresented or marginalised groups in creative expression and healing through words.

Notes to Editors:



Flight is available in print and digital formats beginning September 2025.

The Lapidus Publishing imprint will release further anthologies and collaborative projects in the coming years. Creative Bridges 2025, hosted by Lapidus International, is a two-day online conference running 13-14 September, featuring keynote speakers, workshops, presentations, and more.



Contact:

Regina Beach

Editor – Plumb Lines Project

Email: ...

Website:

