One-Of-A-Kind Collector's Piece: New Custom Signed Book By Harry Turtledove On Offer By Arc Manor/Caezik SF & Fantasy

A personalized, signed hardcover by Harry Turtledove-complete with the buyer's name and picture-makes for an unforgettable collector's item and perfect gift.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fans of speculative fiction and literary collectors alike have a rare opportunity: a newly printed, uniquely personalized hardcover book by acclaimed author Harry Turtledove is now available for purchase. Each copy is specially printed with the buyer's name (or of someone they wish to gift the book to), features a pencil-like sketch, has a customized message and is signed by Turtledove himself.This limited edition collector's item is being sold on eBay (Item #167780695416) . Each book is created fresh for each buyer-no two will be exactly alike. The offering is a signed work of fiction, published by Caezik SF & Fantasy, bound in hardcover, with a dust jacket.KEY FEATURES:.Personalization: The buyer's (or their giftee's) name is printed in the book..Person's image included in book: A sketch of the buyer (or giftee) is included in each copy..Signed by Author: Signed by Harry Turtledove..New Creation: The book is not pre‐made; each order is fulfilled newly and is hence a unique, one of a kind book or present.WHY THIS MAKES A GREAT COLLECTIBLE OR GIFT.Uniqueness: Because each book is custom printed and sketched, every copy is one-of-a-kind..Authenticity: Signed by the author, giving it high collector's value..Personal Touch: Having your name and likeness in a book by a New York Times bestselling author makes it a memorable keepsake or gift.Harry Turtledove is one of the most respected authors in alternate history and speculative fiction.

