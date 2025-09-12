Winter Air Pollution: Delhi Govt To Distribute 3,000 Electric Heaters To Curb Open Burning

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Aiming to fight winter air pollution, the Delhi government on Friday decided to provide electric heaters to over 3,000 Resident Welfare Associations, forest guards, and unorganised industrial workers who rely on open burning of biomass.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said:“This is a landmark moment for Delhi. Instead of just issuing advisories and prohibitions, our government is intervening with real solutions that touch the lives of thousands.”

He said:“We are providing heaters so that people don't have to burn biomass or waste, helping both the environment and public health. This campaign is about stopping open fires and it is about supporting every citizen in Delhi through effective leadership and compassion.”

Sirsa added:“The Delhi government's resolve is to protect life while improving air quality. We are not only monitoring and enforcing, but also enabling and empowering -from providing heaters to workers, to modernizing waste management. Our goal is clean air, safety, and dignity for all.”

On Friday, in a high-level virtual meeting, the Divisional Commissioner, senior officials from DSIIDC, Environment Department, and DPCC joined hands to chart out a robust, transparent mechanism for assessing and addressing the needs of RWAs across Delhi, said an official statement.

The Minister directed Divisional Commissioner to carry out a fresh assessment of all RWAs to ensure wide and fair distribution of electric heaters to their night watchmen ahead of the winter season.

The DSIIDC will utilise around Rs 4.2 crore from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to acquire the heaters, with direct implementation overseen by the Divisional Commissioner's office.

The Environment Department will carry out ongoing monitoring as part of this mission. The government will prioritise RWAs, forest guards, and workers in unorganised industrial areas, taking proactive steps so no one needs to resort to polluting practices for winter comfort, said the statement.

Sirsa said this initiative is embedded within Delhi's comprehensive, year-round anti-pollution strategy - a multi-tiered approach that includes strict vigilance against open burning, daily inspection teams, robust reporting, and awareness campaigns.

In addition to the heater distribution, the Delhi government continues its ambitious waste management drive, including biomining at landfills and expansion of waste-to-energy plants, with a focus on achieving 100 per cent waste processing and preventing fire incidents at dumping sites - all of which contribute to cleaner air and a safer environment for millions.

As of mid-2025, agencies have intensified biomining operations at Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla, processing over 10,000 tonnes of daily waste and reducing methane emissions through scientific excavation and segregation, with new directives mandating quarterly fire drills, CCTV installations, and gas detectors to ensure no incidents occur, the statement noted.

This year alone, these initiatives have prevented any major fire outbreaks, supporting the city's goal of achieving 100 per cent waste processing and minimising environmental hazards, said the statement.