Ceramics Market Research Outlook Report 2025: Emerging Role Of Polymer-Derived Ceramics In Additive Manufacturing And Three-Dimensional Printing

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramics Markets: A Research Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for ceramics is expected to grow from $41.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $62.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The global ceramics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising demand across industries, including healthcare, electronics, aerospace, automotive and energy. Ceramics, known for their exceptional mechanical, thermal and chemical properties, are being increasingly utilized in advanced applications, leading to the expansion of specialized segments, such as bioceramics, electroceramics, technical ceramics, polymer-derived ceramics (PDCs), 3D-printed ceramics and transparent ceramics.

Technological Advances and Applications

Technological advances across bioceramics, electroceramics, technical ceramics, PDCs, 3D-printed ceramics and transparent ceramics reflect a convergence of innovations in material science, nanotechnology and manufacturing. Processing techniques, such as additive manufacturing and precursor engineering, have enabled the development of ceramics with superior mechanical strength, thermal stability and functional properties. Three-dimensional printing allows for complex component structure and customization, benefiting both bioceramics for implants and technical ceramics for aerospace parts.

Breakthroughs in nanostructuring and surface modification are also improving the performance of bioceramics in medical applications and electroceramics in sensors and actuators. PDCs offer new pathways for fabricating lightweight, high-temperature materials, often integrating with 3D-printing technologies for miniaturized electronic components. Transparent ceramics achieve high optical clarity and durability for defense and optical systems, thus benefiting from these same processing advances.



This report analyzes the global market for ceramics by segmenting it based on product type, end use and region. These market segments are analyzed at the global and regional levels. The base year for this analysis is 2024, and market estimates and forecasts are given from 2025 through 2030. The market estimates are provided in terms of revenue ($ million).

The product type is further sub-segmented into technical ceramics, bioceramics, electroceramics, polymer-derived ceramics (PCDs), three-dimensional (3D)-printed ceramics and transparent ceramics. Each sub-segment is based on material, end use and region.

Report Scope



197 data tables and 57 additional tables

Analyses of the trends in the global ceramics market, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market's current size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by product type, type, application, material type, end-use industry and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

An analysis of emerging trends and other developments in the industry

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook Company profiles, including;3M, CeramTec GmbH, CUMI, KYOCERA., Materion Corp., Morgan Advanced Materials

Key Attributes:

