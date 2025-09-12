Kremlin Says Russiaukraine Talks Are On 'Pause'
When asked whether the negotiation process between the two countries had reached a deadlock, Peskov replied that one should“certainly not wear rose-colored glasses” or expect“a lightning-fast result” from the talks. He stated that Russia remains committed to peaceful dialogue but blamed European countries for obstructing progress.
“There are established channels of communication, and our negotiators can use them,” Peskov said.“But for now, it's more accurate to speak of a pause.”Read also: Zelensky meets Kellogg in Kyiv to discuss weapons, sanctions, security guarantee
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams took place in Istanbul on July 23. Following that round, Ukraine's delegation head, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, reaffirmed Ukraine's demand for a full and unconditional ceasefire as a prerequisite for meaningful diplomacy. However, he acknowledged that no progress had been made on that front.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment