Kremlin Says Russiaukraine Talks Are On 'Pause'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the statement was reported by the Telegram channel Astra .

When asked whether the negotiation process between the two countries had reached a deadlock, Peskov replied that one should“certainly not wear rose-colored glasses” or expect“a lightning-fast result” from the talks. He stated that Russia remains committed to peaceful dialogue but blamed European countries for obstructing progress.

“There are established channels of communication, and our negotiators can use them,” Peskov said.“But for now, it's more accurate to speak of a pause.”

meets Kellogg in Kyiv to discuss weapons, sanctions, security guarantee

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams took place in Istanbul on July 23. Following that round, Ukraine's delegation head, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, reaffirmed Ukraine's demand for a full and unconditional ceasefire as a prerequisite for meaningful diplomacy. However, he acknowledged that no progress had been made on that front.