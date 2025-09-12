Legendary Rock Band The Grimm Producing New Hits After Half-Century Hiatus

The Grimm

New single under Grammy nomination consideration

- Greg EricksenSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In 2018, after a nearly 50-year hiatus, legendary Utah-based rock band The Grimm reunited to reissue a single of two of its original hit songs,“The Darkness and the Night” and“1400 Miles.” The response from fans, both old and new, was nothing short of electric and inspired the band to officially reform and begin producing and releasing new music.Led by frontman and founder Greg Ericksen, The Grimm is poised to release its fifth studio album,“Grimm Fairy Tales,” later this year. The lead single from the album,“Hit Me Now,” is climbing the Top 40 charts and is under consideration for a Grammy nomination. The second single,“Crawlin' ,” released nationally on Monday, Sept. 8, to radio stations throughout the country and is already seeing strong response.“After a half-century break, the fans' response to the re-release really inspired us to get the band back together and begin producing new music,” Ericksen said. The Grimm is now comprised of Ericksen, Joel Stevenett, Tommy Hopkins, Levi Wunderlich, Brett Raymond and Andrew Doolittle.Founded by Ericksen in 1961, the band, originally a folk group called the Four/Fifths, garnered attention by appearing on local television programs. The band converted to rock in response to Beatlemania, and in 1967 the Four/Fifths changed its name to The Grimm. Ericksen wrote his first hit song,“The Darkness and the Night,” released on SVN Records. In 1968, the track began climbing regional charts. Soon after, The Grimm was offered contracts with Warner Bros., Liberty and Columbia Records.The group was touring extensively and moving up regional radio charts, but the Vietnam War draft and Christian missions broke up the band in the middle of contract negotiations. The Grimm had more than 45 unreleased tracks ready when the band dissolved, ending planned tours and delaying a first full album release - a delay that would last 50 years. In 2018, The Grimm re-released its hit singles as well as a full album titled“Lost Tracks.”“It was all possible thanks to original studio recordings of our songs being literally discovered in an attic,” Ericksen said.“The response was overwhelming. Sales of the album and the reappearance of original merchandise from the 1960s absolutely blew us away about the following The Grimm still has after all these years.”The band continues to gain followers and attention. Recent songs charting on Nashville Music Row include“A Mist Is Risen” and“Where All My Little Girls Gone.”The Grimm's music is available on all major platforms, including Spotify. The new“Hit Me Now” music video can be seen on YouTube. For more information about the band, visit thegrimm .

