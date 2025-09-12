Police Attach Property Of Drug Peddler Worth Rs 50 Lakh In J&K's Srinagar

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 12 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on Friday attached the property of a drug peddler worth Rs 50 lakh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A police statement said, "In yet another significant move to combat the drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting narcotics trafficking, Srinagar Police has attached a residential property worth approximately Rs 50 lakh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act."

The attached property comprises a single‐storey residential house, constructed on land measuring 5 marlas and 68 square feet, bearing khasra No. 339 and valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh belonging to Waseem Ahmad Bafanda, resident of Lachmanpora, Dandrkha, Batamaloo, it said.

The action pertains to a case registered under the NDPS Act in Police Station Zadibal, in which Bafanda was found to be involved.

The accused person is a notorious drug peddler, and he has a history of involvement in such cases, primarily targeting local youth, thereby posing a grave threat to public health and safety.

Investigations have revealed that the aforementioned property was acquired through proceeds from drug trafficking.

Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, Srinagar Police formally seized and attached the immovable property as per the due legal process.

"The property cannot be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior approval from the competent authority. This development marks a decisive step in the broader strategy of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to dismantle the financial infrastructure of narcotics networks," it added.

Jammu and Kashmir Police continues to prioritise a zero-tolerance approach towards drug-related crimes, aiming to safeguard the community, especially its vulnerable youth, from the dangers of substance abuse, the statement said.

Srinagar Police urges all citizens to actively participate in the fight against drugs by sharing any relevant information. Public cooperation is essential to ensuring a safe, healthy, and drug-free Srinagar.

Together, let us stand united against drugs and work towards building a secure future for our society, the statement said.