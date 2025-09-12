São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Friday, September 12, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, September 12, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Big-ticket options tonight in SP: the city's giant festival at Interlagos, a pagode headliner in Barra Funda, and a sing-along classics night in Mooca-each verified with official venue/ticket pages and full contacts. Top Picks The Town 2025 - Day 3 @ Autódromo de Interlagos (Interlagos) Why we picked it: São Paulo's mega-festival returns-multiple stages and headliners; the defining big-night play.
-
Time: gates from 12:00 (music into late night)
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/pt/informacoes
Tickets: Ticketmaster - buy
Address: Av. Sen. Teotônio Vilela, 261 – Interlagos, São Paulo – SP, 04801-010
Phone: Ticketmaster support line (on site); venue line listed on Interlagos pages
Entrance: daily ticket tiers shown at Ticketmaster checkout
-
Time: doors 20:00
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com - even
Tickets: Ticket360 - buy
Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694 – São Paulo – SP, 05001-000
Phone: +55 (11) 3862-8279 / 3675-1991
Entrance: sector pricing shown at Ticket360 checkout
-
Time: doors 20:30 (per ticket page)
Website: Ticket360 - event
Address: Rua Comendador Roberto Ugolini, 20 – Mooca, São Paulo – SP, 03125-010
Phone (club): +55 (11) 2271-2000 (bilheteria/secretaria)
Entrance: sector pricing shown at Ticket360 checkout (lowest tier displayed at purchase)
-
Venue page: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/fale-conosc . Localização
Bilheteria: Rua Juventus, 690 - Tel. +55 (11) 2271-2000 (ramais indicados)
